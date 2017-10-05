Grammy-winning singer and actress Jill Scott has been cast as DC villain Lady Eve in the CW’s upcoming drama Black Lightning, from Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil, Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV.

Based on the DC character created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden, Black Lightning centers on Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams). He made his choice: He hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with a daughter, Jennifer, hellbent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend Black Lightning.

Scott’s Lady Eve can be traced back to the Kobra Cult in comic lore. In Black Lightning, Lady Eve will be the bridge between Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) and a secret group of corrupt leaders. Always a consummate professional, Lady Eve presents herself in Freeland as the owner of a funeral parlor, but quickly becomes an adversary to Black Lightning.

Scott also has performed on Broadway and appeared in films such as Why Did I Get Married?, The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency and Steel Magnolias, among others.

Produced by Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Black Lightning premieres midseason on The CW.