If Loving You Is Wrong star Edwina Findley is set for a recurring role in the CW’s upcoming DC drama Black Lightning, from Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil and Greg Berlanti, set for premiere in 2018.

Based on the DC character created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden, Black Lightning centers on Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams). He made his choice: He hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with a daughter, Jennifer, hellbent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend Black Lightning.

Findley will play Tori, he beautiful and cunning younger sister to Tobias Whale (Marvin ‘Krondon’ Jones III). Tori’s charming nature is just a facade as she can be just as deadly as Tobias, an exciting threat to the people of Freeland.

Findley is currently a series regular on Tyler Perry’s OWN series If Loving You is Wrong, and also is shooting a recurring role on Fear the Walking Dead.

Black Lightning reunites Findley with Berlanti. She did an arc on Brothers and Sisters, which Berlanti executive produced. Her other credits include recurring roles on David Simon’s HBO series The Wire and Treme, as well as Veep. She most recently appeared on Fox limited series Shots Fired and also stars in indie film Free in Deed, which won Best Film in the Horizon’s category at the Venice Film Festival. Findley is repped by APA and Silver Lining Entertainment.

“Edwina is a fantastic talent, and I am so excited she is joining us,” said showrunner and executive producer Salim Akil.