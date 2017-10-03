How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis has teamed with Insecure co-creator Larry Wilmore for Black Don’t Crack, a multi-camera comedy, which has sold to ABC.

Written and executive produced by Insecure co-executive producer Regina Hicks, Black Don’t Crack is named after the popular urban phrase articulating the notion that African Americans’ skin does not wrinkle and ages slower than people from other ethnicities. It centers around three former sorority sisters who lost touch after college reunite during a pivotal point in each of their lives and realize that now that they are of a certain age sometimes it’s okay to crack and no one will be there for you like your sisters.

Davis and her producing partner/husband Julius Tennon executive produce via their JuVee Productions. Wilmore executive produces through his Wilmore Films. ABC Studios, where JuVee and Wilmore Films are both under overall deals, is the studio.

“Viola and I are inspired by Regina Hicks and to have Larry Wilmore EP is a dream,” said Tennon. “Seeing these three African American women who appear not to age but, to have challenges that we can all relate to and in a way, we have not seen before, will be a revelation.”

Wilmore serves as an executive producer on HBO’s praised comedy Insecure, which also explores the black female experience. He co-created the series with star Issa Rae.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this exciting project and to collaborate with the crazy talented, Regina Hicks,” Wilmore said. “BDC is hilarious, heartwarming, and shines a light on women who are hiding in plain sight.”

JuVee also is developing, with XCON Productions and ABC News, a six-part true-crime documentary series for ABC, and also has neurotic thriller drama Head Games with Chuck Rose in development at the network. JuVee is repped by CAA and The Lasher Group.

Wilmore is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Tom Hoberman. Hicks, whose series credits also include Girlfriends, Instant Mom and Marlon, is repped by UTA and 3 Arts.