Bill Nighy and Jack Lowden (Mary Queen of Scots, Dunkirk) are now attached to James D’Arcy’s feature screenplay and directorial debut Made In Italy. The comedy, set in Tuscany, is about a bohemian London artist Robert (Nighy), who returns to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Lowden) to make a quick sale of the house they inherited from his late wife. The film is slated to go before the cameras next year in both Tuscany and London.

The film was developed by London-based CrossDay Prods. and is produced by Pippa Cross (Chalet Girl, Shooting Dogs), and Sam Tipper-Hale (Starfish), with co-producer Nicola Serra for Italian production entity Palomar (The Happy Prince). HanWay’s MD Gabrielle Stewart and CrossDay’s Janette Day as executive producers.

D’Arcy previously wrote and directed short Chicken/Egg which starred Hayley Atwell and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; that screened at the 2017 Edinburgh International Film Festival.

HanWay Films will oversee worldwide sales and distribution and will commence sales at the American Film Market.

Nighy and D’Arcy are repped by Alex Irwin at Markham Froggatt and Irwin. Nighy is also repped by CAA. Lowden is repped by John Grant at Conway van Gelder Grant and UTA.