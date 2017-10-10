Banijay International is launching youth prank show Gotcha at Mipcom next week. The series is a co–production from Billy Crystal and his Jennilind Productions, Bunim/Murray Productions and Israel’s Nutz Productions. Gotcha will also serve as the official launch for Bunim/Murray’s kids division, BMP Kids, led by Emmy Award-winning producer Maria Pepin.

Gotcha features a group of diverse teens who live and breathe pranks, devising everything themselves and executing their tricks on celebrities, innocent passersby and each other. The series makes frequent use of slapstick and nonsense and is suitable for family viewing.

Banijay is selling the worldwide format rights for the series which will begin airing in December on Nickelodeon Israel.

Says Crystal, “Comedy has been in my blood throughout my life and career. I started performing when I was a kid, and I loved playing funny practical jokes on my friends and family. Developing and producing Gotcha and helping youngsters share the gift of comedy with their peers was really appealing”.

BMP Kids is currently in development with Universal Kids and Nick Jr on several shows. Pepin has been at Bunim/Murray (The Real World, Keeping Up With The Kardashians) for 10 years. Her current and past projects include collaborations with Disney, Disney XD, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, Universal Kids, DHX, go90, Spin Master and DreamWorksTV.com.

Nutz is a division of Ananey Communications Group and produces all original series for the Viacom brands in Israel as well as the recent Netflix teen drama Greenhouse Academy.