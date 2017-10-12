EXCLUSIVE: Comedy giant Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz have signed on to star in We Are Unsatisfied, a comedy being helmed by first-time director Matt Ratner. Written by Peter Hoare (CBS’ Kevin Can Wait), the film follows the unlikely friendship between a struggling L.A. comedian (Schwartz) who’s forced to move back home to Long Island and finds an unlikely kindred spirit in his alcoholic dermatologist (Crystal).

The project will go before cameras next month in New York with Ratner, Chris Mangano and Rick Rosenthal producing through Ratner’s Tilted Windmill Productions, Mangano’s Mangano Movies & Media and Rosenthal’s Whitewater Films. Matt Bronson, Matt Jacobs, Bert Kern, Alexander R. Madorsky and Nick Morton will executive produce.

Emmy and Tony winner Crystal appeared in Taylor Hackford’s Robert De Niro starrer The Comedian and is attached to star in the Barry Levinson-directed comedy Revival. The comedic actor has won critical raves for his role in such films as When Harry Met Sally…, City Slickers and Analyze This to name a few.

Schwartz starred on all five seasons of Showtime’s House of Lies and recurred on NBC’s Parks and Recreation. He also voices roles on DuckTales and BoJack Horseman. On the film side, he co-stars in the upcoming Universal/Kevin Hart comedy Night School and Jared Stern’s Netflix film Happy Anniversary.

Crystal and Hoare are repped by CAA, while Schwartz is with WME, Haven Entertainment and Gang Tyre.