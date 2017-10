In a statement released to the press, Bill O’Reilly spokesman Mark Fabiani says The New York Times “has maliciously smeared” the ex-Fox News host.”

The statement also claims that the Times failed to print a “sworn affidavit” from Lis Wiehl, described by Fabiani as O’Reilly’s former lawyer, “repudiating all allegations against” the host.

Here’s the full statement: