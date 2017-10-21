Bill O’Reilly struck a $32 million sexual harassment payment with a Fox News network analyst before his contract with 21st Century Fox was granted a four-year extension, according to a bombshell New York Times story posted on the news organization’s website today.

The Times story reports that the settlement was at least the sixth “and by far the largest” made by either O’Reilly or 21 Century Fox to settle harassment claims. “Despite that record,” the Times writes, “21st Century Fox began contract negotiations with Mr. O’Reilly, and in February granted him a four-year extension that paid $25 million a year.”

The $32 million settlement was made last January, six months after the ouster of Fox News chairman Roger Ailes over sexual harassment allegations.

“Although the deal has not been previously made public,” write Times reporters Emily Steel and Michael S. Schmidt, “the network’s parent company, 21st Century Fox, acknowledges that it was aware of the woman’s complaints about Mr. O’Reilly. They included allegations of repeated harassment, a nonconsensual sexual relationship and the sending of gay pornography and other sexually explicit material to her, according to the people briefed on the matter.”

The article sources “people familiar with the settlement, and documents obtained by The New York Times.”