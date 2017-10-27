With more revelations about multi-million sexual harassment settlements becoming public, ex-Fox News Channel host Bill O’Reilly threw some muscle around in the courts today to the tune of $5 million.

“The relief includes, but is not limited to, reputational damages, monetary damages, special damages, punitive damages, costs, fees, injunctive relief, and such other relief as is just and proper, in an amount not less than $5 million,” said the 2-page summons of notice filing in New York Supreme Court against Michael Panter (read it here) over a social media posting that didn’t exactly paint O’Reilly in the best of lights.

As a potential deal with Sinclair Broadcasting and return to the small screen looms for the former Factor frontman, the self described “not a litigious guy” O’Reilly this morning followed up on his promise of yesterday to go after anyone who uttered what he considered untruths about him. A category that former New Jersey state assemblymen Panter now falls into in O’Reilly’s view.

“This action seeks redress for Defendant Panter’s intentional, malicious, and bad faith actions in making defamatory and false statements in a publicly-available social media post,” says O’Reilly attorney Fredric Newman on Friday, designating Nassau County as the specific jurisdiction for the matter.

As damage spread from the news earlier this week of a $32 million sexual harassment settlement by O’Reilly just before Fox reupped his contract to $25 million annually, Panter went on to Facebook claiming that an FNC employed ex-girlfriend of his had once settled a harassment case with O’Reilly. He then asserted the NDA bound ex was later contacted directly by O’Reilly looking for “anything you have” on another woman accusing the then-FNC host of sexual harassment.

“Plaintiff seeks damages for the public hatred, ridicule, disgrace, and permanent harm to his professional and personal reputations as a result of Defendant Panter’s publication of knowingly false defamatory statements about Plaintiff, which were made with actual malice, as well as Defendant Panter’s intentional infliction of emotional distress upon Plaintiff,” the summons adds without taking a breath.

While not actually a lawsuit, as nothing like that has been filed it seems, O’Reilly is clearly taking a page from ex-colleague Eric Bolling’s legal book and going after those he thinks are going after him.

Like the $50 million suit this summer by the then suspended and later pink slipped Bolling against Huffington Post freelancer Yashar Ali over suggestive texts from the once Five co-host to female co-workers, this is not an actual lawsuit. O’Reilly, who was canned from FNC in April as over $13 million in sexual harassment settlements by him and the company were revealed, may be trying to intimidate more than litigate.