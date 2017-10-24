Netflix is bringing back Big Mouth for a second season. The internet TV network said today it has ordered 10 half-hour episodes of the edgy animated comedy series from real-life best friends Nick Kroll (Kroll Show, The League) and Andrew Goldberg (Family Guy) for premiere in 2018.

Big Mouth is about the glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty. Comedian John Mulaney voices Andrew, while co-creator/exec producer Kroll voices many including best friend Nick. Voice cast also includes Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate and Jessi Klein.

In addition to Kroll, Andrew Goldberg and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett are creators and executive producers on the series.

Check out the announcement above.