Disney XD said today that it will launch its Big Hero 6 The Series on November 20 with a one-hour primetime movie that will air simultaneously on Disney XD and Disney Channel. The movie, Baymax Returns, will kick off a slew of shorts and previews ahead of the series’ regular bow in early 2018.

The animated series, based on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 2014 Best Animated Feature Oscar winner, continues the adventures and friendship of Hiro, Baymax and the Big Hero 6 team, picking up immediately following the events of the feature film. Baymax Returns will bridge the movie and the series following the moment Hiro discovers the chip his brother Tadashi designed to create Baymax. The 14-year-old tech genius begins school as the new prodigy at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology and uses the chip to rebuild Baymax, but his overconfidence and penchant for taking shortcuts leads to trouble.

Immediately after the movie, Disney will debut two special full-length preview episodes of Big Hero 6 The Series exclusively on the DisneyNOW app and Disney XD VOD. Beginning November 24, series shorts will roll out every Friday for six consecutive weeks on Disney XD, the

DisneyNOW app and Disney XD YouTube. The TV movie, series and shorts will roll out

through 2018 on Disney XD channels and Disney Channels worldwide.

Big Hero 6 The Series is a production of Disney Television Animation. Kim Possible veterans Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Nick Filippi are executive producers, and Filippi is supervising director.