NBC dominated demos on Monday, while ABC took total viewers. But CBS’s The Big Bang Theory was the night’s crown jewel with its 2.7 demo rating and 12.8M viewers.

NBC’s control of the 18-49 age bracket was fueled by The Voice, (2.1/7 in 18-49, 9.9 million viewers) which took every half hour, except, of course, Big Bang Theory’s 8 PM slot.

The Voice topped the totality of CBS’s comedy slate on the night by 40%, and ABC’s Dancing with the Stars (1.3, 9.3M) by 62% in the demo.

CBS’s comedy slate included 9JKL (1.4, 7.3M), Kevin Can Wait (1.2, 6.3M), and Me, Myself, and I (0.9, 4.7 million) At 10. was up slightly in total viewers. “Scorpion” (0.8, 5.1 million) was even.

ABC’s The Good Doctor (1.9, 10.7M) trounced its broadcast competition at 10 PM in both metrics, remaining the strongest new show of the season. NBC noted The Brave (1.0, 5.3M) clocked its biggest crowd since Premiere Week, edging out CBS’s Scorpion (0.8, 5.1 million). ABC’s numbers will adjust when Nielsen strips out stats for NFL football pre-emption in Washington D.C.

Fox’s promising 9 PM The Gifted (1.0, 3.3M) build on its leadin Lucifer (0.8, 3.2M).

CW’s Monday Supergirl start (0.5, 1.8 million) slipped with Valor (0.2, 0.94 million).

Dust settled, NBC clocked a 1.8 demo rating and 8.4M viewers. ABC logged a 1.5 demo rating and 9.8M viewers. CBS followed with 1.3 demo rating and 6.9M viewers. Fox followed at 0.9 demo rating and 3.2M viewers, besting CW’s 0.4 and 1.4M viewers.