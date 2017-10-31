In its first Monday of the season sans The Big Bang Theory, CBS’ primetime schedule was littered with series-low stats, dropping overall by 56% in the 18-49 demo (0.8 vs. 1.8) and 29% in total viewers (5 million vs. 6.9 million).

At 8 PM, Kevin Can Wait clocked a 1.2 rating and 6.3M viewers; the previous Monday’s Big Bang Theory logged a 2.8 and 13.2M viewers. Kevin‘s stats were, however, on par with its previous week in the 9 PM slot.

Not surprisingly, CBS’ 8:30 PM comedy 9JKL took a tumble, from a 1.4 demo rating and 7.2M viewers a week ago to 0.8, 5.1M. At 9 PM, Superior Donuts’ season opener (0.8, 4.8M) scored half of last season’s starter, and 9:30 PM’s new Me Myself & I slipped to a 0.7 and 4M viewers. The 10 PM drama Scorpion settled at 0.7, with 4.8M viewers.

Meanwhile, ABC’s The Good Doctor (2.0, 10.9M) built on its Dancing with the Stars (1.5, 10.1M) lead-in and beat its combined drama competition on CBS and NBC, where The Brave clocked 0.8, 4.7M, marking a series low. Its The Voice lead-in (1.9, 9.4M) also dropped demo-wise.

ABC’s stats will adjust owing to NFL football preemption in Kansas City. But The Good Doctor continues to be the season’s most watched drama, clocking triple-digit year-over-year time slot improvements for ABC’s Monday.

Fox’s 9 PM rookie The Gifted inched up a tenth in the demo (1.1 3.5M), marking the first time it has not declined week to week. Its lead-in, Lucifer (0.8, 3.3M), was flat week to week.

CW’s Supergirl (0.5, 1.8M) also finished flat week to week, while Valor (0.2, 1 million) upticked in overall audience.

ABC dominated Monday in the demo (1.7) and total viewers (10.3M) on Monday. NBC followed with 1.5 and 7.9M. Fox followed in the demo (1.0, 3.4M), while CBS (0.8, 5M) was third in total viewers. CW logged a 0.4 and 1.4M viewers.