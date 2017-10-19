Even better things are on the way. Just weeks after its Season 2 premiere, FX has renewed its hit Peabody-winning comedy series Better Things for a third season for premiere in 2018.

Created by and starring Pamela Adlon, who also directed all 10 episodes of the current season season, Better Things centers on Sam Fox (Adlon), a single, working actor with no filter raising her three daughters, Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward) in Los Angeles. She’s mom, dad, referee and the cops. Sam also watches out for her mother, Phil (Celia Imrie), an English expatriate who lives across the street.

“Better Things’ success is testament to the creative genius of Pamela Adlon as a writer, director and actor,” said Eric Schrier, President of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. “It has been a joy for everyone at FX to support Pamela and see the critics and industry recognize this series as one of the very best shows on TV. Pamela and the enormously talented cast, producers and crew have our deepest appreciation.”

The series second season currently ranks as the most critically-acclaimed comedy series of the year, with a Metacritic score of 96. It has received strong praise from critics, including Deadline’s Dominic Patten. In his review of the first season Patten wrote: “The smart and strong look at the perils of parenthood, parents, love and the chaos of modern life amid the constant notifications of smartphones will be one of the best things you’ll see on TV this fall.”

Adlon serves as writer and Executive Producer alongside Louis C.K. Additional Executive Producers include M. Blair Breard, Dave Becky and 3 Arts Entertainment. Better Things is produced by C.K.’s production company Pig Newton for FX Productions.

Better Things won a Peabody Award in 2016 for its first season and Adlon was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

The series’ current second season airs Thursdays at 10 PM on FX.