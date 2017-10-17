EXCLUSIVE: Michael Mando, currently part of the main cast for AMC’s Better Call Saul, has been cast in Kim Nguyen’s drama, The Hummingbird Project, along with previously announced Jesse Eisenberg, Salma Hayek, and Alexander Skarsgard.

The film follows New York native cousin, Vincent and Anton, who are players in the high-stakes game of High Frequency Trading, with a dream to build a fiber-optic cable straight between Kansas and New Jersey, making them millions.

Nguyen wrote the script, which Pierre Even of Item 7 in Montreal is producing. Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger serve as exec producers. Production is slated to begin this month in Montreal. HanWay handling international sales, while CAA is repping domestic.

Mando, who was recently seen on the big screen in Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and previously recurred on Orphan Black, is with CAA and Anonymous Content