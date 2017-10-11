It was a very good night full of wins for Cardi B and a honorary award for 2 Live Crew’s Luther Campbell, but likely what everyone is going to remember from the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards is Eminem verbally jousting Donald Trump freestyle.

Shot in a Detroit parking structure, the much-watched video cypher of Marshall Mathers took a tradition of the annual show to a whole new level Tuesday. After the video aired in primetime, social media went into maximum overdrive last night, and talk radio and cable news frothed at the mouth today. The anticipation was that POTUS, who once appeared at an Eminem event in 2004, would respond — which Trump has not, as of yet.

This DJ Khaled-hosted show was the first time the BET Hip Hop Awards have been held in Miami.

However, in terms of ratings, it was really a bit of the same old same old — which is not so bad in a year that has seen most awards shows’ numbers head south.

With a 0.77 rating among adults 18-49, this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards was virtually the same as the October 4, 2016, show. Pulling in 1.49 million viewers on BET, the celebration of the culture was down 9% from last year’s show.

Things were a little be steeper on MTV2, where the Hip Hop Awards were simulcast. On that other Viacom-owned outlet, the show drew a 0.08 rating and an audience of 150,000, a decline of 20% in the demo and 17% in viewers.