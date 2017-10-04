The Weinstein Company has acquired worldwide rights outside Canada to Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz, Barry Avrich’s documentary about the life of Benjamin Ferencz, the Chief Prosecutor for the U.S. in the Einsatzgruppen Case during the Nuremberg Trials after World War II. Later, after prosecuting what was considered the biggest murder trial in history, Ferencz was key in the formation of the International Criminal Court at The Hague.

“Without Ben Ferencz, the lives of a million slaughtered Jews would not have been avenged,” said Avrich, whose credits include Blurred Lines: Inside the Art World, Unlikely Obsession: The True Story of Churchill and the Jews and The Last Mogul: the Life and Times of Lew Wasserman. “There is simply no other individual in modern history that has made a comparable and relentless contribution to criminal justice.”

The movie will explore what inspired Ferencz and what drives him, from his emigration to the U.S. to evade the persecution of Hungarian Jews, to becoming the Chief Prosecutor for the United States in the Einsatzgruppen Case (one of the 13 military trials at Nuremberg), and to the establishment of the ICC.

“Benjamin Ferencz made sure that the atrocities of the Holocaust and those who committed these crimes against humanity reaped the consequences of their horrific actions,” said TWC president and COO David Glasser. “He’s a modern-day hero and we’re thrilled to work with Barry on this film and help share this story with audiences throughout the world.”

TWC says Avrich’s net profits from the film will be donated to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial’s Ferencz ‎International Justice Initiative.