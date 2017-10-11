Benedict Cumberbatch is the latest to take the podium to address the sexual assault allegations that have been pinned to Harvey Weinstein since the New York Times published their expose last week. Cumberbatch joins the growing list of A-listers coming forward, but his words ring louder considering he stars the upcoming film The Current War, which Weinstein produced.

“I am utterly disgusted by the continuing revelations of Harvey Weinstein’s horrifying and unforgivable actions,” Cumberbatch said in a statement to the media. “We need to collectively stand up and support victims of abuse such as the brave and inspiring women who have spoken out against him and say we hear you and believe you.

“That way others may be emboldened by our support to come forward and speak. But we shouldn’t wait until there are any more stories like this,” he added. “We, as an industry and as a society at large, need to play our part. There has to be zero tolerance of any such behavior in any walk of life. We owe that to these women’s bravery in coming forward.”

Cumberbatch earned an Oscar nomination for his role in the 2014 awards season movie The Imitation Game which was also produced by the Weinstein Company. The Current War was posed to be the Weinstein Company’s horse for this year’s awards season. Harvey Weinstein’s name has been removed from the credits since the allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.