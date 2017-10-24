The cast for Captain Marvel seems to be taking shape as Ben Mendelsohn is in talks to join Marvel Studios’ first female-fronted superhero movie, Deadline has confirmed.The Emmy-nominated actor is circling the role of the main villain opposite the titular hero played by Brie Larson.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident. The resulting alteration imbues her with the superpowers of strength, energy projection, and flight. The most recent script was written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet with previous drafts penned by Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will direct while Kevin Feige will produce.

As announced at Comic-Con in July, Captain Marvel will take place in the ’90s before other MCU films with the Skrulls as the main villains of the movie. The Skrulls are a green-skinned extraterrestrial humanoid race that has created a vast interstellar empire, the oldest one known still in existence within the Andromeda Galaxy.

Mendelsohn seems to be keeping with his villain streak in Disney movies as he was recently seen in Rogue One as Orson Krennic. His other credits include Bloodline as well as the upcoming Winston Churchill biopic Darkest Hour and Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Ready Player One.

