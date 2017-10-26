Warner Bros./DC’s Justice League came on tracking this morning and as you can imagine it will be able to leap over box office records in a single bound. Early tracking shows the DC superhero ensemble opening around $110M-$120M in U.S./Canada. Fandango reported that tickets went on sale last night. These are industry estimates for Justice League. They do not come from Warner Bros.

Justice League has a 56% definite choice, 15% first choice and 26% unaided overall, which are very strong numbers. Justice League is tracking ahead of Wonder Woman (which opened at $103.2M) and it has more superheros in the movie. Here’s the thing: Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok is currently eating up some of Justice League‘s projection mojo. But once Thor: Ragnarok opens, Justice League‘s projection could shoot up. The revised estimated for Thor: Ragnarok is in the $125M vicinity this morning on industry tracking. As we always footnote, such projections this far out can go up or down.

In a Fandango polls, it’s Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa aka Aquaman that moviegoers want to see in the Nov. 17 release. Eighty-six percent are excited to see Wonder Woman again in the film and 89% identify themselves as DC fans per Fandango.

The previous DC ensemble movie Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice opened to $166M and legged out to a $330.3M domestic take and $873.3M global. This summer, DC’s Wonder Woman hit opening records and live-action global records as the highest grossing title directed by a woman, Patty Jenkins ($821.6M). Stateside this year, Wonder Woman at $412.5M is the second highest grossing film of the year.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder. In May it was reported that Joss Whedon stepped in to handle reshoots and post production as Snyder and producer wife Deborah Snyder had to step away from the project due to family issues. Whedon received screenplay credit with Chris Terrio.

Justice League stars Ben Affleck (Batman), Gadot (Wonder Woman), Momoa (Aquaman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Jeremy Irons (Alfred) among many others.