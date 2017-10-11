The reverberations of the Harvey Weinstein mess are widening. The latest: Ben Affleck being called out on Twitter for a 2003 incident involving Hilarie Burton, who interviewed him on the MTV show TRL and said when he hugged her, Affleck grabbed her breast. This was a long time ago, when he was promoting Pearl Harbor, and Burton has since married to The Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Burton tweeted this morning and felt the moment made Affleck a hypocrite for his Twitter post yesterday that condemned Weinstein for sexual harassment. Affleck, in turn, just fell on his sword with a post he just put on his Twitter account:

Here’s the TRL video of the incident:

Burton’s Twitter conversation:

Here’s Affleck’s statement from yesterday on Weinstein: