WGN America has set a January 23 premiere date for its recently acquired Bellevue, and today unveiled a new trailer and key art for the crime drama starring Anna Paquin, Shawn Doyle and Allen Leech.

The eight-episode, one-hour series features True Blood‘s Paquin as Detective Annie Ryder, Fargo‘s Doyle as Police Chief Peter Welland and Downton Abbey‘s Leech as Eddie Roe, Ryder’s ex.

The series is set against the backdrop of a small town with big secrets. Twenty years after the murder of a young woman traumatized the community of Bellevue, the killer is back. Or is he (or she)? When a high school hockey star, who is wrestling with his gender identity, goes missing and signs point to foul play, Paquin’s Detective Annie Ryder must unravel all the pieces to the mystery before her own life falls apart.

Along the way, Annie must navigate a complicated relationship with her on again, off again ex, Eddie (Leech) and her boss, Chief Peter Welland (Doyle).

Also in the cast are Madison Ferguson, Sharon Taylor, Billy MacLellan, Vincent Leclerc, Janine Thériault, Joe Cobden, Victoria Sanchez and Sadie O’Neil.

Paquin is an executive producer alongside co-creators and showrunners Jane Maggs and Adrienne Mitchell. Bellevue is produced by Muse Entertainment and Back Alley Film Productions.

The U.S. premiere of Bellevue (which follows the debut on Canada’s CBC) is set for Tuesday January 23, 2018 at 10 pm ET/9 CT.

Take a look at the trailer above.

Here are the posters unveiled today: