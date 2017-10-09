Midnight Sun, the Bella Throne-Patrick Schwarzenegger romance about a young woman who is sensitive to the sun, but comes alive at night, will now open on March 23 next year via Open Road, a week earlier than planned.

The pic, directed by Scott Speer is based on the 2006 Japanese film from Norihiro Koizumi.

In addition, Open Road’s live action talking dog comedy Show Dogs featuring the voices of Will Arnett and Natasha Lyonne is moving from January 26 to April 6. Pic revolves around Max, a rugged lone-wolf Rottweiler police dog. Max and his human police partners are investigating an underground network of illegal animal traders when they get a tip that the crime ring is planning an attack on the prestigious Canini Dog Show. Max is thus forced to go undercover.

Lino DiSalvo’s live action and animated feature film based on the classic toy series, Playmobil, will scheduled to go now on April 19, 2019 — Easter weekend– instead of January 18 that year.