Sec. McCord’s Chief of Staff Nadine Tolliver is leaving the State Department – for good. Bebe Neuwirth announced Sunday night in a series of tweets that she had decided to leave CBS’ Madam Secretary. Neuwirth has been a series regular since the political drama premiered in 2014.

1/3 So grateful for my time @MadamSecretary – a wonderful show where I love the cast, crew, background artists. #lifelongfriends — Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) October 23, 2017

2/3 So grateful to @CBS for accepting my request to depart @MadamSecretary and writing a beautiful exit for me. #IllmissNadine — Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) October 23, 2017

3/3 So grateful for everyone's support & good wishes here in Twitterland. 🙏🏻 — Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) October 23, 2017

During Sunday night’s episode, Nadine was told by her son, Roman, that she was going to be a grandma. In light of the Elizabeth & Co. shutdown, Roman then asked her if she could help with a travel problem for his expectant girlfriend as she’s too pregnant to relocate with him to the Bay Area. Nadine went before Homeland Security the problem was solved.

But after initially asking for leave to spend time with her family, Nadine decided her leave would become permanent.

“You’re right. I won’t be coming back from that leave. I love public service, but it’s gotten so vicious,” she told Elizabeth (Téa Leoni). “Somehow, we’ve become our own worst enemy. And I don’t want to spend the rest of my career fighting.”

Neuwirth’s co-star Erich Bergen sent a fond farewell to his colleague on Twitter.