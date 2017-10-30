Kevin Spacey’s House of Cards creator Beau Willimon says last night’s exposé on BuzzFeed in which actor Anthony Rapp detailed claims that Spacey made sexual advances toward him when the Star Trek: Discovery actor was 14 years old is “deeply troubling,” though he was not aware or inappropriate behavior while the two worked together on the Netflix political drama.

Spacey’s own statement later last night after Rapp’s story broke was an apology, though he says he did not remember the incident. He also came out and said “I choose to live as a gay man,” which has drawn ire in many circles who view it as an attempt to deflect blame.

Willimon created Netflix’s House of Cards, which stars Spacey as President Frank Underwood. It has won a Best Drama Series Emmy and garnered Spacey five noms for Best Actor. Here’s Willimon’s full statement:

Anthony Rapp’s story is deeply troubling. During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on “House of Cards,” I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off. That said, I take reports of such behavior seriously and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage.

Several media figures have weighed in on the revelations. Refresh for the latest:

Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

Imagine the Astros walking off the field only to find out Kevin Spacey is gay. The shock of it all. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

But honestly I hesitate to make jokes because the Spacey statement is truly disgusting, irresponsible and dangerous. Ok goodnight! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

Thank you Anthony and all of the others who have risked everything to speak out against sexual assault. https://t.co/T42ucVGMDe — GLAAD (@glaad) October 30, 2017

Nope to Kevin Spacey's statement. Nope. There's no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

"I'm sorry, Mr. Spacey, but your application to join the gay community at this time has been denied." — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

"You've been voted off the islands—both Fire and Key West." — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017