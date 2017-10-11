Fox has given a put pilot commitment to Bastards, a single camera comedy from The Mindy Project’s Ed Weeks, Independence Day: Resurgence writers Nicolas Wright and James A. Woods, Friends alum Andrew Reich and The Mayor and Black-ish director James Griffiths. ABC Studios and 20th Century Fox TV are producing.

Fox

Co-penned by actors-writers Wright, Woods and Weeks, Bastards is about a philandering game show host who dies, leaving his mansion to his three children, each of whom thought they were an only child, and who ultimately decide to live together and form a new unconventional family. Wright, Woods and Weeks executive produce with Griffiths who also will direct as part of his overall deal with ABC Studios. Reich is supervising.

Weeks plays Jeremy Reed on The Mindy Project, which is currently in its sixth and final season. He also stars in the upcoming Fox/20th TV comedy series LA>Vegas. Wright and Woods, who co-wrote the screenplay for Roland Emmerich’s Independence Day: Resurgence, are set to pen Emmerich’s Stargate reboot.

Griffiths directed the pilot for ABC’s new comedy series The Mayor and serves as director/executive producer on the series. He also directed and executive produced the pilots of ABC/ABC Studios’ Black-ish, TBS’ Wrecked and Fox’s Cooper Barrett’s Guide To Surviving Life.