The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has set its key dates for the 2018 BAFTA TV Craft and main BAFTA TV awards, ushering in changes along the way.

The 2018 Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards will now include a new Short Form category to recognize single shorts, short form series and shorts from a strand from any genre that have been commissioned or premiered on an online or broadcast platform.

Further, there’s been a tweak to eligibility for drama series and miniseries. Up to now, the categories had been determined by the number of episodes in a series, with shorter runs, like Sherlock, falling into the minis race. Going forward, the categories will be determined by whether or not a series is intended to return. Minis are defined as between 2-19 episodes which tell a complete story and are not intended to return. Dramas are also programs that are from 2-19 episodes, but are intended to return. In both cases, only one episode of a series may be entered for consideration.

The changes and addition of the Short Form category follow modifications that were made to eligibility criteria across last year’s awards as BAFTA looks to adapt to the shifting landscape.

Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s Director of Awards and Membership, says, “As distribution models continue to develop, stories are being told in new and innovative ways — and this is especially evident in the growth of short form content… The introduction of this new category will shine a spotlight on the very best creative talent in the short form space.”

Both Craft and the main prize races open for entries today. Below is a snapshot of key dates; the full list and the rules and guidelines can be found here.

Friday December 1 – First stage entry for Television and Craft Awards closes for all programs broadcast up to November 30

Thursday January 4 – Final deadline for all entries

Tuesday January 30 – Broadcaster entries invited

Wednesday February 7 – Deadline for broadcaster entries and for video submissions (12:00 GMT)

Thursday March 22 – British Academy Television Craft Awards nominations announced

Wednesday April 4 – Television Awards Nominations announced – live press conference at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly

Thursday April 19 – Joint Television and Craft nominees party

Sunday April 22 – British Academy Television Craft Awards

Sunday May 13 – Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards