Amazon, Netflix and Sky Kids have each received their first BAFTA Children’s Awards nominations. The prizes honor the best in kids media with a ceremony to be held November 26 in London. Amazon programs An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has To Win and The Snowy Day are both in the International category. The newly-launched Sky Kids app picked up a nod in the Short Form category with Morph. Netflix is in International with Ask The Storybots. Nickelodeon’s Spongebob Squarepants rounds out the field. Netflix also figures in the Feature Film race with The Little Prince. Completing that section are Laika/Universal’s Kubo And The Two Strings, Disney’s Moana and Illumination/Universal’s Sing. Click here for the full list of nominations.

Lionsgate Lionsgate has named Rohit Jain, a 20-year veteran of the Indian media industry, to head its new office in Mumbai. Jain has served for the past seven years as Deputy CEO of Videocon d2h, a media company he helped grow from a start-up to over $1B in annual revenues. He helped orchestrate Videocon’s successful listing on Nasdaq in 2015 followed by its merger with Dish TV India in 2016. Lionsgate India will spearhead all licensing to local linear and digital platforms in the rapidly growing market from features, TV series and library content under the Lionsgate and Starz brands. It will work closely with the studio’s theatrical distribution partners to maximize box office for Lionsgate films, and will partner with local production companies to develop IP for theatrical release as well as distribution across other media platforms. Lionsgate India will also explore investment opportunities throughout the Indian media market. Over the past few years, the company has tripled its revenue from India and launched Hindi-language film Brothers, a remake of Lionsgate’s Warrior. A Hindi-language remake of the studio’s hit action comedy Red is also in the works. Rohit Tiwari, who had previously served as Lionsgate’s local sales agent, has transitioned to a consulting relationship.