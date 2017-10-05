Gravitas Ventures has set a release date for Bad Match, its online-dating horror thriller from writer-director David Chirchirillo (Cheap Thrills) and BoulderLight Pictures. The pic will get a day-and-date theatrical/VOD release on November 3 in North America. Check out the new trailer above and poster below.

Gravitas Ventures

Deception star Jack Cutmore-Scott plays Harris, a guy who seems to have it all: a great job at a trendy agency, tons of friends and an active sex life thanks to a range of dating apps. A believer in the power of a swipe to the right, Harris has mastered the art of a successful first date that never traps him into a second one. But that all changes when he matches and meets up with Riley (Banshee alum Lili Simmons). Unlike Harris, Riley isn’t looking for a one-night stand – she’s looking for the perfect match with laser-like focus. At first, Harris just assumes she’s just clingy, but he soon will find out the truth is something far more sinister.

“Bad Match is the ultimate scary movie for the modern day and may just make you think twice the next time you take out your mobile device to swipe right,” Gravitas Director of Acquisitions Josh Spector said.

The film marks the first partnership between BoulderLight, which is handling worldwide sales on Bad Match, and Singapore’s mm2 Entertainment. J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules produced for BoulderLight, with Akiva Nemetsky and Keaton Heinrichs as Co-Producers. Justin Zarabi, Melvin Ang and Jo Henriquez are executive producers.

Here is the new poster: