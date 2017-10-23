EXCLUSIVE: Two late entries are on their way to the Austin Film Festival: Dan Gilroy’s Roman J. Israel which stars Denzel Washington and Netflix’s Mudbound from Dee Rees. Gilroy will be on hand at the festival after the film this coming Sunday. Both are getting the Centerpiece selections this weekend.

Roman J. Israel, Esq. stars Denzel Washington as a driven, idealistic defense attorney whose life is upended when a turbulent series of events challenge the activism that has defined his career. Colin Farrell costars as the ambitious, monied lawyer who recruits Roman to his firm. Gilroy, who wrote and directed Roman, will be in attendance to present the film and lead a panel as part of AFF’s Writers Conference. Gilroy’s past work includes Nightcrawler, The Bourne Legacy, and Kong: Skull Island.

Netflix

Set in the rural American South during World War II, Dee Rees’s Mudbound is an epic story of two families pitted against one another by a ruthless social hierarchy, yet bound together by the shared farmland of the Mississippi Delta. The film stars Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, and Jason Clarke. Co-writer Virgil Williams will be in attendance to present the film and participate in the Writers Conference.

Roman and Mudbound join more than 180 films already announced, including Lady Bird, Chappaquiddick, I, TONYA, Darkest Hour, Call Me By Your Name, 24 Hours to Live, An Ordinary Man, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.