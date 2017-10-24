Aurora Perrineau (Jem and the Holograms), Jill Marie Jones (Ash Vs. Evil Dead), Charley Palmer Rothwell (Dunkirk), Dwight Henry (Beasts Of The Southern Wind) and Rob Zabrecky (Criminal Minds) are set to appear in Luke Jaden’s horror pic BOO!, along with Moonlight‘s Jaden Piner.

Co-written by Jaden and Diane Michelle, the story follows a family that battles an unseen force as they soon realize they must band together in order to stop the unimaginable terror.

Phil Wurtzel of Midland Entertainment and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik are the producers, while Bradley Pilz and Fred Berger serve as exec producers, with Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski co-executive producing. Bradley Pilz Productions and Midland Ent. financed the project.

Perrineau is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment. Jones is repped by Global Artists Agency, LINK Entertainment and Fuller Law. Rothwell is repped by Independent Talent Group and Grandview. Henry is repped by KOR Talent Agency. Zabrecky is repped by LINK.