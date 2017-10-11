Following up his Oscar nominated documentary chronicling the late Glen Campbell’s fight against Alzheimers Disease, director James Keach tackles the inspirational story of Augie Nieto who is often referred to as the Steve Jobs of the fitness industry. At age 47 he was diagnosed with ALS, otherwise known as Lou Gerhig’s Disease. The film Keach has made is really also a love story between Augie and his wife Lynne who are active in the battle against the devastating condition that has taken so many lives. This remarkable documentary shows it doesn’t have to be a death sentence especially when you have the fighting spirit of Augie and Lynne involved. The film will open November 3 in Los Angeles and November 17 in New York in an Oscar qualifying run. Watch the trailer by clicking the link above.