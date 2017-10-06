Robia Rashid, creator/executive producer of Atypical, has signed a new overall deal with the studio behind the Netflix series, Sony Pictures TV Studios.

Under the pact, Rashid will continue on Atypical, which was recently renewed for a second season less than a month after its August 11 premiere.

Netflix

Rashid has been at Sony TV since the studio signed her into her first ever overall deal in 2013. She worked on Sony TV’s Bad Teacher and The Goldbergs before creating Atypical, which she executive produces with The Goldbergs exec producer Seth Gordon.

Atypical is a coming of age story from the point-of-view of Sam (Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old on the autistic spectrum searching for love and independence.

Writing is a second career for Rashid who initially spent six years working for a non-profit organization, mentoring inner city kids and helping them get college scholarships. She then took a writing class at NYU taught by Sex and the City alumna Cindy Chupack who took Rashid under her wing and helped her land her first writing gig on Will & Grace. Rashid also worked on The Loop and Aliens In America before spending four seasons on CBS/20th TV’s hit comedy How I Met Your Mother, rising to supervising producer. She is with ICM Partners and attorney Robert Offer.