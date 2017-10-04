Stefani Robinson, writer and producer on FX’s Emmy-winning Atlanta, has signed an exclusive overall production deal with FX Productions, the studio behind the breakout comedy series. Under the pact, Robinson will develop television series for FX Networks and other outlets.

“Stefani has emerged as one of the brightest new writers and producers in little more than a year since she first joined the Atlanta team,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming, FX Networks. “She wrote or contributed to many unforgettable episodes, helping to make it the breakout comedy of the year. Stefani has continued to grow as an artist and, under this new overall deal, we can’t wait to collaborate with her on future projects.”

In addition to her work on Atlanta, which earned her two WGA Awards, Robinson also is a writer and producer on the upcoming Untitled Marvel’s Deadpool animated series coming to FXX in 2018. She also wrote for FXX’s Man Seeking Woman. She’s currently writing the Princeless feature adaptation for Sony and recently sold an original idea to Fox Searchlight.

Atlanta, which will return to FX in 2018, won two Emmy Awards as well as two Golden Globes, along with AFI, Peabody, TCA, NAACP and Critics’ Choice Awards. She’s repped by Dianne McGunigle of MGMT Entertainment, Sean Barclay at Gersh and attorney Lev Ginsburg.