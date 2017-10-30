EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry has been cast in the Barry Jenkins adaptation of If Beale Street Could Talk, based on the 1974 novel by James Baldwin. Henry joins KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Colman Domingo and Regina King in the pic, which is slated to begin production this month.

It’s the story of Tish (Layne), a newly engaged Harlem woman who races against the clock to prove her lover’s innocence while carrying their first child to term. Henry will play Daniel Carty, a friend of Fonny (James).

Jenkins wrote the screenplay, which Annapurna Pictures is financing and producing along with Jenkins’ Pastel and Plan B Entertainment. It marks the first feature under the production pact between Pastel and Annapurna and is also part of Plan B’s production deal with Annapurna.

Henry, Emmy-nominated for his guest stint on NBC’s This Is Us, is in production on Season 2 of the Golden Globe-winning FX comedy series Atlanta. His forthcoming films include the Steve McQueen-directed Widows, White Boy Rick with Matthew McConaughey, and Laura Steinel’s comedy Fam-i-ly.

Henry is repped by JWS Entertainment, CAA and Jackoway Tyerman.