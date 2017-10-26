Regardless of who won last night, Game 2 of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers is already being minted as a classic.

From the on-field introduction by the legendary Vin Scully, an all time World Series home run record, fires breaking out in the Elysian Park hills near Dodgers Stadium, and an 11-inning battle with L.A. that saw a remarkable Astros comeback that earned the Texas team their first World Series win ever, both teams put it all there on Wednesday.

And, with the Astros winning 7-6 to tie it up one game apiece, it showed in the ratings as last night’s Game 2 hit an 11.0/20 in metered market results.

With a mere 3% dip, that pretty much steady with last year’s Game 2 of October 26 2016 Game 2 match-up between the ultimately series winning Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians. What may be the real victory for Fox is that last night’s Game 2 is up 8% from the series’ opener of October 24 where the hometown Dodgers won.

All of which makes the metered market ratings of Wednesday’s World Series Game 2 the second best a Game 2 has done since 2009. That’s when the big market draws the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees faced off in the Bronx on October 29 that year.

Down from its Game 1, as is the tradition in such series, last year’s Game 2 between the Cub and the Indians on October 29, 2016 went on to deliver a strong 4.8/17 rating among adults 18-49 and 17.40 million viewers. This year’s Game 1 ended up snagging 14.96 million viewers and a 3.9/15 in the key demo – a number that Game 2 looks sure to best.

With what looks to be clear win for the night for Fox, we’ll update with more World Series ratings as well as the rest of what was on TV last night with SEAL Team, Riverdale, Designated Survivor and more. And remember, there won’t be any baseball tonight as the teams get an evening off before Game 3 starts in Houston on Friday … in the meantime, don’t let last night’s memories fade.