There was a lot of All Out War action on the second episode The Walking Dead’s eighth season last night but the real life drama was on a tight and the roller coaster of a Game 5 in the 2017 World Series. A drama that saw the MLB Game 5 top the NFL for the second year in a row and SNF hit a season low.

Just like they were back in 2016, the two games were up against each other with the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Detroit Lions 20-15 last night and the Houston Astros taking a 3-2 lead in the series with a late night 13-12 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. A baseball result that sees the Texas team heading back to LA for Game 6 on Halloween. A potentially spooky game that will also see the Astros one win away from their very first World Series championship in what has already been a home run record breaker.

In a big night for baseball, SNF snagged a 9.4/15 in metered market results while the epic 5 hour and 17 minute long World Series Game 5 nailed a 12.8/24 in the early ratings. Due to bad weather in New England, Nielsen omitted Boston, Providence and Hartford from the MM 56 market round up.

Still, in the World Series’ best result this year so far, that puts the Game 5 up a muscular 36% from last night’s Steelers vs. Lions game.

With that, as the league and broadcasters have been losing ratings traction and snared in political controversy this season, last night’s Week 8 NFL game is down a hard 25% for SNF from last week’s gridiron battle. That Super Bowl LI re-match saw the New England Patriots blowout the Atlanta Falcons 23-7.

Year-to-year, Sunday’s Steelers’ win fell 17% from the comparable October 30, 2016 face-off when the big draw Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 29-23.

Up against last year’s SNF beating Chicago Cubs 2-3 win over the Cleveland Indians Game 5 of October 30, 2016, last night’s Game 5 saw a decline of 16% in MM ratings. However, as the second best Game 5 MM result in 14 years, compared to the Game 5 of the 2015 and 2014 World Series, last night was up 9% and 56% respectively. Night to night, Game 5 of the 2017 World Series was up a strong 20% from the Dodgers’ winning Game 4, which was on a far less competitive Saturday night and topped comparable 2016 results.

The real glory might be in how Dodgers fever has truly overtaken the town. Locally, last night’s Game 5 scored a 38.2/52 in the L.A. market. That’s the best any baseball broadcast has done in the market since the 42.0/16 of Game 7 of the 2002 World Series, which saw the Anaheim Angels win their first MLB championship.

In the end, last year’s World Series Game 5 scored 23.6 million viewers and a 6.7/19 rating among adults 18-49. That October 30, 2016 result was the best any Game 5 has done in total sets of eyeballs since 1997. Beaten by MLB, the SNF of that night last year delivered a 6.5/19 key demo rating and an audience of 18.02 million.

Facing the heavily marketed 100th episode of Walking Dead, last week’s SNF drew a 6.5/22 rating in the final numbers and 19.24 million sets of eyeballs.

In the fast affiliates, SNF garnered a 4.3/13 rating among adults 18-49 and 12.67 million viewers to the World Series Game 5’s 5.5/17 and audience of 20 million. Those numbers will all be adjusted in the final numbers expected later today but Fox looks pretty sure to win the night.

The rest of Sunday saw a double dose of Shark Tank on ABC as the net pulled the plug on Ten Days in the Valley last week. With an 0.9/3 at both 9 PM and 10 PM, the moguls reality show was even with last week’s fast affiliate in the first hour and more than double Valley’s previous result in the second hour. At 7 PM, The Toy Box (0.4/2) was the same as its October 22 show.

With some NFL overruns in some markets, CBS saw 60 Minutes (1.5/6) take a big 38% drop from last week’s football pushed back show. Otherwise, the House of Moonve’s dramas were unsurprisingly down against the increased sports competition. Wisdom of the Crowd (0.8/3), NCIS: Los Angeles (0.8/3) and Madam Secretary (0.6/2) tumbled 27% for the first two and 25% for the Tea Leoni starrer.