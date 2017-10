Asia Argento, the director and actress who alleged in today’s bombshell article in The New Yorker that she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein following an encounter where he asked for a massage, has tweeted a scene from her 2000 film, Scarlet Diva. It is a scene in which she turned her pain into art; she says it was inspired by that traumatic incident. Weinstein has denied the assault through a spokesperson. View her tweet and watch the clip below:

I wrote and directed this scene in 1999. #Weinstein pic.twitter.com/VFRJQM0O4M — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 10, 2017