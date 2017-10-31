Happy Halloween. Starz has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of horror-comedy series Ash vs Evil Dead.

The 10-episode Season 3 finds Ash, having gone from murderous urban legend to humanity-saving hometown hero, discovering that he has a long lost daughter who’s been entrusted in his care. When Kelly witnesses a televised massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, she returns with a new friend to warn Ash and Pablo that evil isn’t done with them yet. But evil will learn to never get in between a papa bear and his cub.

The teaser trailer includes the usual blood, gore, screams and of course Ash and his trusty chainsaw.

Ash vs Evil Dead stars Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams, the chainsaw-wielding anti-hero tasked with saving the world from evil; Lucy Lawless as Ruby, his unpredictable foe and occasional ally who has strong ties to the origin of the Necronomicon; Ray Santiago as Pablo Simon Bolivar, Ash’s loyal sidekick and eternal optimist; and Dana DeLorenzo as Kelly Maxwell, orphaned in Season 1 and ready to kick some evil ass.

Season 3 premieres Sunday, February 25 at 9 PM ET/PT.

Check out the trailer above.