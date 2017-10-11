Harvey Weinstein is no longer attached as producer to Artemis Fowl, the Disney movie project based on Eoin Colfer’s children’s books that had reunited the producer and his old Miramax owner back in 2013. Disney confirmed the news that Weinstein was no longer attached to the movie today, following a series of bombshell exposés in the New York Times and the New Yorker over the past week alleging decades of sexual harassment and abuse by the Oscar-winning producer.

In the wake of those articles, Deadline reported that Weinstein’s name was being removed from the credits of several TV and film projects to which he was attached. On Sunday, The Weinstein Company board of directors fired him.

As for Artemis Fowl, Weinstein’s Miramax optioned rights to the Disney Publishing Worldwide book series in 2000 through Miramax, to produce along with Tribeca’s Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal. De Niro and Rosenthal are still aboard the project, which has Kenneth Branagh attached to direct. It has an August 9, 2019 release date.

The plot centers on 12-year-old Artemis who is a millionaire, a genius – and above all, a criminal mastermind. But he doesn’t know what he’s taken on when he kidnaps a fairy to harness her magic to save his family. These aren’t the fairies of the bedtime stories – they’re dangerous.