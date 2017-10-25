Apple, which has been rapidly building a Los Angeles-based programming team under Chief Content Officers and Heads of Worldwide Video, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, has made the first oversees hiring move. The company has brought in Jay Hunt, the former controller of BBC One and chief creative officer of Channel Four, as Creative Director, Europe, Worldwide Video.

Hunt, who will start in January, will be a key part of Apple’s International Creative Development team, which reports to Van Amburg and Erlicht.

Hunt was responsible for TV shows including Sherlock and Luther at the BBC before helping Channel 4 snag the Great British Bake Off. Other series she has shepherded include Criminal Justice (which became The Night Of on HBO), Humans, The State, National Treasure, Black Mirror and Electric Dreams, as well as the unscripted Gogglebox, First Dates, and The Island and Hunted. During her time at Channel 4, her most notable U.S. acquired series were The Handmaid’s Tale and Homeland, both of which became hits in the UK.

Hunt is the sole executive to have served as creative head of three networks in the UK market, including director of programme for the UK’s largest channel BBC One, Channel 4 and Channel 5. She has been honored with seven “Channel of the Year” titles, spanning Channel 4, the youth channel E4 and BBC1.

She also launched the Walter Presents service, which brought together hundreds of hours of foreign language drama and is now being rolled out globally. Hits in this space included the French drama The Returned and German Deutschland 83, the top two highest-rated foreign language dramas in the UK market.