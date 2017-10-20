UPDATED, 3:22 PM: Tyler Grasham has now been fired from APA. “Tyler Grasham has been terminated, effective immediately,” said a spokesman for the agency. The move comes as one of the those who alleged he had been sexually assaulted said earlier today that he was going to filed a police report with the LAPD this afternoon. Lucas Ozarowski, a 27-year-old film and TV editor, says he also was assaulted by Grasham after Blaise Godbe Lipman first spoke up on FB talking about what he faced from the agent while seeking representation ten years ago as a child actor. Ozarowski said he was going to file a report with the LAPD today.

EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Grasham has been put on a leave of absence by his agency APA and is no longer physically in the Beverly Hills offices. We hear the agency took the agent off his desk Wednesday after accuser Blaise Godbe Lipman, now 28, went public on Facebook saying that the rep sexually assaulted him 10 years ago when he was seeking representation as a child actor. Deadline also spoke to another man who came forward with a similar allegation against Grasham.

Grasham, who has many child clients, will stay on a leave as the investigation by an independent third party continues. The agency is now working to place his 50-some clients with other agents.

So far, two successful actor clients already fired him as their rep. One, Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things fired both the agent and APA; the other Cameron Boyce of Disney’s Descendants fired the agent but has not yet decided whether he will stay with the agency. Both have other representation as well.

APA began alerting other reps in Grasham’s client list that they were working to place the clients with other agents inside the company. “They told us that they hope our clients stay with the agency,” said one rep.

One employee noted that it “has been a hard few days at the agency” but they are indeed trying to place clients with other agents inside APA.

APA would not comment, other than the statement they have already put out: “APA takes these allegations extremely seriously and is investigating this matter. The agency said it has a neutral, independent investigator looking into the allegations, and that it is company policy not to discuss confidential personnel matters.”