Star Trek: Discovery actor and Broadway star Anthony Rapp has come forward with claims that Kevin Spacey made sexual advances towards him when he was 14 years old.

Spacey allegedly made a pass at Rapp in 1986 when the two were working together in the Broadway play Precious Sons, according to an interview he did with BuzzFeed News. At the time, Spacey was 26 years old.

Rapp said that the advances happened after a party at Spacey’s apartment. Spacey picked Rapp up and put him on the bed, climbing on top of him. Rapp said that this was an attempt for Spacey to “seduce” him. “I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually,” he adds.

“My stomach churns,” said Rapp. “I still to this day can’t wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It’s just deeply confusing to me.”

Rapp’s accusations come after the floodgates of sexual harassment and abuse have opened following the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The harassment and abuse goes beyond the acts of the misconduct of men towards women. The accusations include the predation of younger men. Former APA agent Tyler Grasham has been accused by multiple actors of sexual assault including Most recently actor Tyler Cornell filed a police report accusing him of sodomy. As a result, actor Cameron Boyce fired Grasham as his agent and Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard quit the agency.

The long list of allegations prompted Rapp to come forward “not to simply air a grievance.” Rapp said he wants to shine another light on this behavior that has been allowed. “I’m feeling really awake to the moment that we’re living in, and I’m hopeful that this can make a difference,” he adds.