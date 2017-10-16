Anthony Edwards (ER, Top Gun) will make his Broadway debut alongside Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff in next spring’s revival of Mark Medoff’s Children of a Lesser God. Edwards will play Mr. Franklin. Tony winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Holler If Ya Hear Me) is directing Performances are slated to begin March 22 at Studio 54, with opening night set for April 11.

Jackson and Ridloff star as a teacher and a deaf former student who become romantically involved. The play won three 1980 Tony Awards, for best play, best actor (John Rubinstein) and best actress (Phyllis Frelich). Randa Haines’ 1986 film starred William Hurt and Marlee Matlin.