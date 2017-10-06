EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content has signed actress Christina Ochoa, star of CW’s upcoming new series, Valor.

Written by Kyle Jarrow, the serialized military drama centers on chopper pilots Nora (Ochoa) and Gallo (Matt Barr) who, after a botched mission in Somalia leaves a pair of American servicemen in enemy hands, train for a rescue operation and only they share a very large secret from the initial operation — a secret that must never come to the attention of the Army.

The series premieres October 9.

Ochoa’s other credits include a regular role on the recently cancelled Syfy series, Blood Drive, and a recurring stint on TNT’s Animal Kingdom.

She’ll continue to be repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and attorney Mark Temple.