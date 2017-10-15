Horror pics continue having their day at the box office as New Line/Warner Bros’ doll, Annabelle: Creation, has topped the $300M mark worldwide. The $301.5M global through Sunday breaks down to $101.9M domestic and $199.6M at the international box office.

The modestly-budgeted ($15M) fourth pic in the lucrative Conjuring franchise sees that series now hit $1.2B global.

When the Anthony LaPaglia/Miranda Otto prequel spinoff opened wide overseas in August, it surpassed the international opening weekends of The Conjuring and the previous Annabelle. It also had the highest opening weekend in the franchise in 26 markets.

Shortly thereafter, James Wan and Peter Safran’s Conjuring universe reached the $1B milestone worldwide.

Penned by Gary Dauberman and directed by David F Sandberg, Annabelle: Creation topped $100M domestic in September.

Offshore, Annabelle 2 opened her eyes in Spain this weekend, grossing a great $2.1M on 309 screens for No. 1 and beating all previous movies in the franchise. Overall, the frame was worth $2.4M. The Top 5 plays abroad are Mexico ($18.7M), Korea ($13.8M), Brazil ($12.8M), the UK ($10.8M) and France ($10.6M).