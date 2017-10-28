Actresses Annabella Sciorra and Daryl Hannah are the latest to come forward with harrowing accounts of their encounters with disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

In a story in The New Yorker, Sciorra recounts how Weinstein violently raped her in the 1990s, and then sexually harassed her over the next several years.

Weinstein gave Sciorra a ride home one night, after she had filmed The Night We Never Met, which he’d produced. In an story similar to other to other women who had accused Weinstein of sexual assault, she said there was a knock on her door and, when she opened the door, Weinstein burst into the apartment and started to unbutton his shirt.

“He shoved me onto the bed, and he got on top of me,” she said adding that she “kicked and I yelled” but couldn’t fight him off.

“When he was done, he ejaculated on my leg, and on my nightgown. He said, ‘I have impeccable timing.”’

But the ordeal was not over, as Weinstein attempted to perform oral sex on her, Sciorra said, adding that only when she began to shake violently, he left.

“I was definitely embarrassed by it,” Sciorra said of the incident. “I felt disgusting. I felt like I had f**ked up.”

Years later, there was more pounding on her hotel doors by Weinstein and he walked in on her again in his underwear once but, luckily she wasn’t alone.

Daryl Hannah also spoke of Weinstein banging on her hotel room, making her flee using a back door. He also walked into her bedroom, using a spare key but left when found her watching a movie with her makeup artist. He later asked to touch or see her breasts. “I said, F**k off, Harvey,'” she said,

Both actresses, who join some 60 women who have come forward so far with accusations of sexual assault and sexual harassment against Weinstein, claim that he had retaliated after they had rebuffed his advances by sabotaging their careers.