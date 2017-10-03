EXCLUSIVE: Anna Paquin is the latest big name to join the cast of Netflix’s The Irishman for director Martin Scorsese. The Oscar winner will play the daughter of Robert De Niro’s title character, Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a reputed hitman suspected of involvement in the 1975 disappearance of Teamsters leader Jimmy Hoffa.

Paquin will play Peggy, the strong-willed daughter of Frank and Mary. She despises the lifestyle Frank has chosen for himself and over the years begins to distance herself from her father, hating everything about him. At times, Peggy lives in fear of Frank, worried to tell him about the problems in her life for fear of what he might do to the people that have wronged her. Seeing Hoffa (Pacino) as someone outside of the mob and making a social impact with his unions, Peggy grows attracted to him. Even in the death of her mother, she shows no love for Frank and doesn’t speak a word to him at Mary’s funeral.

An Oscar winner for The Piano and Emmy winner for True Blood, Paquin most recently appeared in the CBC crime drama Bellevue and History’s miniseries remake of Roots. She recently wrapped shooting on The Parting Glass, which she is co-producing, and next will be seen in two streaming series that bow next month: Netflix’s Alias Grace and Amazon’s Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams. Paquin is represented by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

The Irishman cast also includes Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Stephen Graham, Kathrine Narducci, Gary Basaraba, J.C. Mackenzie and Craig Vincent. Steve Zaillian adapted the screenplay based on Charles Brandt’s book, I Heard You Paint Houses: Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran & Closing the Case on Jimmy Hoffa. Producers are expected to be Fabrica’s Gaston Pavlovich, Jane Rosenthal, Scorsese and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. Shooting is underway in New York, and the pic is expected to get an Oscar-qualifying theatrical release.