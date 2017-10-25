Kiersey Clemons is joining Rashida Jones and the rest of the cast of characters in the fourth season of TBS’ hit comedy series Angie Tribeca.

Clemons has booked the series regular role of Maria Charo, a rebellious genius recruited from a local college who speaks 50 different languages but only at the tourist level. Maria is also a tech expert, whose only weakness is computers.

Angie Tribeca centers on an LAPD precinct stocked with goofball characters. Jones plays Detective Angie Tribeca, who is partnered with Detective Jay Geils (Hayes MacArthur). Together they have solved cases as perilous as a ventriloquist murder, a Tinder-like hookup site and dead boy band members. All while keeping a straight face.

Clemons follows other film stars who have appeared on the series, such as Chris Pine, James Franco, and Bill Murray.

Angie Tribeca is executive produced by series creators Nancy and Steve Carell, with Ira Ungerleider serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Clemons can next be seen in Warner Bros’ Justice League set for release next month. Most recently, she appeared ins starring roles in Amazon’s The Only Living Boy In New York and Sony’s Flatliners. In 2018, Clemons will lead the Blumhouse/Universal motion picture thriller, Sweetheart, as well as the indie feature Hearts, Beat Loud opposite Nick Offerman, Ted Danson, and Blythe Danner. She will also star as the iconic Iris West opposite Ezra Miller in 2020’s Flashpoint for Warner Bros. She’s repped by UTA, Eddie Galan for Mach 1 Management and Starr Andreeff for MJMG.