Andy Cohen will co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebration with Anderson Cooper. Cohen, best known as host and EP of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, will join Cooper in Times Square in New York City. “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” on Sunday, December 31st.

“Andy is the life of the party wherever he goes, and what bigger party is there than New Year’s Eve? It is going to be a blast!” said Cooper in today’s announcement, while Cohen said, “I’ve been friends with Anderson for twenty-five years. We’ve traveled the world together and performed in 30 plus cities with “AC2″ and it’s all led to this one huge night!”

Terrible canned quotes aside, the two men have a great rapport, as recently evidenced when Cohen was a guest on Cooper’s primetime CNN show to explain the recent reality TV-style storm that broke out among The Wives Of Donald Trump. Ivana called herself Trump’s First Wife and therefore First First Lady; Melania Trump was not amused, Cohen offered to mediate, on CNN.

CNN terminated its agreement with Griffin to appear in its New Year’s Eve program in May, after her photo shoot in which she held up a “decapitated” head of President Donald Trump, after being blasted both by the left and the right.

Now in its 11th year, CNN’s New Year’s Eve show is a global celebration featuring contributions from CNN correspondents across the country and around the world.